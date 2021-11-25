GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.
GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
GXO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
