GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

