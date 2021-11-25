Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

