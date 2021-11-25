SVB Leerink Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.53.

BMRN stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

