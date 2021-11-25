IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $622.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $443.14 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

