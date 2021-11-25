Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $26.13

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

