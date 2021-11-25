Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) & Its Peers

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) is one of 82 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ocean Power Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies Competitors 889 4154 3501 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocean Power Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,105.05% -23.12% -21.49% Ocean Power Technologies Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million -$14.76 million -4.62 Ocean Power Technologies Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.04

Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies rivals beat Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

