GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. GB Group has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

