Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
SONX stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.57.
About Sonendo
