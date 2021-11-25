Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SONX stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

