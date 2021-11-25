Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

