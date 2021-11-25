Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 1,354,562 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

