Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.