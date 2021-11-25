Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

