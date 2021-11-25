Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 31,857 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

