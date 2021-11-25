Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.69. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 3,913 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

