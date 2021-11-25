Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.58. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1,362 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

