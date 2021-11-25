Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.59. Sasol shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sasol by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.