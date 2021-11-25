Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $12.00. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
