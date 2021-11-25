Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 61716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

