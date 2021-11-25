Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

