Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

