Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.