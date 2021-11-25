Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

