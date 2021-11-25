Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

