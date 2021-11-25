Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
