Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.