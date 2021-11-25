Traders Buy Large Volume of Vonage Put Options (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,457 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,603 put options.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 124.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.