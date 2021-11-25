Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 172.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

