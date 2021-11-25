Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVTS opened at $17.83 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

