Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NVTS opened at $17.83 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.