Guggenheim Reaffirms Hold Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.