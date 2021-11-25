Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

