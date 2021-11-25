InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

NASDAQ INM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

