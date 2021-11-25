Critical Survey: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) versus Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Outbrain $767.14 million 1.10 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Outbrain beats Cyxtera Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

