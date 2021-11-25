$1.19 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.