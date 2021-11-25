CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

CVSI opened at $0.20 on Monday. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

