Zacks Investment Research Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.15 on Monday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

