1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.10 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.