Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

