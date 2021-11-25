BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $81.00 on Monday. BYD has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

