DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

