Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.42%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

