Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.20.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

10/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$15.30 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/7/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$15.30 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

