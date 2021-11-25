Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

