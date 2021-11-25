National Bankshares Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$92.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.80.

NGT stock opened at C$70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.35.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

