Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$332.24 million and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

