Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

