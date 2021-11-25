Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

