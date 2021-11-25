Herc (NYSE:HRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of HRI opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. Herc has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $11,264,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

