Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $489.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

