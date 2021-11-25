Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to “Buy”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

