Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ESQ stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

