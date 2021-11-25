ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $702.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of ITT opened at $102.89 on Thursday. ITT has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

