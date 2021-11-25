Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $65.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

