Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SIEGY opened at $84.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

