Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SIEGY opened at $84.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

